Braves hire Walt Weiss as next manager to replace Brian Snitker

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hired Walt Weiss on Monday as their manager to succeed Brian Snitker.
Weiss has been the Braves’ bench coach since 2018 and was on Snitker’s staff when they won the World Series in 2021.
This is Weiss’ second major league managing job after four seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2013-16). Weiss finished his playing career as a shortstop with Atlanta from 1998-2000.
Snitker announced in early October that he would not be returning for an 11th year with the club.
___
