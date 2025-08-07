Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and former manager, dies at 48

The news was first reported by People magazine. On Wednesday, Clarkson announced that she was postponing her “Studio Session” concerts in Las Vegas, writing on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Blackstock was the father to four children, two from a previous marriage and two with Clarkson.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married in October 2013. In 2020, she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

He was previously Clarkson’s manager and also formerly represented Blake Shelton.