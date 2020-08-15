Brady beats Gauff, 16, in Lexington to reach 1st WTA final

The 116th-ranked Rogers, who is from South Carolina, was coming off a quarterfinal upset of Serena Williams on Friday.

Both of Teichmann's previous WTA titles came on clay in 2019, at Palermo, Italy, and Prague.

“Everyone thinks I'm just a clay-court player. I think I've proven now that it’s not only this way,” Teichmann said. “I've been feeling great on hard courts since, let’s say, the beginning of the year.”

As for her 2-0 record in past WTA finals, Teichmann said: “That doesn't mean anything, (but) for sure, I'm going to the final confident.”

She broke Rogers to open the second set Saturday and then faced one key moment while serving up 3-2. Teichmann was down love-40, but erased each of those three break points, held serve and didn't cede another game.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports