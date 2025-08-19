Boston Celtics sale is done. Bill Chisholm takes over as owner of NBA’s most-decorated franchise

The NBA approved the deal unanimously last week, and the money changed hands on Tuesday.

Chisholm takes ownership of at least 51% of the team, with full control coming by 2028 at a price that could bring the total value to $7.3 billion. That’s the highest price ever paid for a team in the four major North American sports, though a piece of the Los Angeles Lakers changed hands this summer at a price that would value the entire franchise at $10 billion.

Grousbeck led a group that bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. Under their ownership, the Celtics won two NBA titles, lost in the finals two other times and made the playoffs in 20 of 23 seasons.

