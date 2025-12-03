Border agents launch immigration crackdown in New Orleans

Immigration officials have blanketed big cities and small towns across the nation since January while carrying out Republican President Donald Trump ’s aggressive mass deportation efforts.

Federal agents have launched high-profile immigration crackdowns in cities including Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina. Another operation is expected in the coming days in Minnesota, targeting Somali immigrants.

The enforcement tactics have been met with protests and lawsuits challenging the aggressive force and how the arrests are being carried out.

It's not clear how many agents are being deployed for the operation in New Orleans — a one-of-a-kind American city known as the birthplace of jazz and for its Mardi Gras celebrations and rich blend of French, Spanish, African and Native American cultures.

Twenty years ago, New Orleans relied on thousands of Latino workers who helped rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. But it has not escaped the escalating tensions over immigration.

Louisiana Gov. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has singled out crimes in which the suspect’s immigration status is in question, such as the killing of a French Quarter tour guide by a group that included a Honduran man who entered the country illegally.

The Trump administration also has taken aim at the city’s immigration policies.

“Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets,” McLaughlin said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has accused New Orleans of undermining federal immigration enforcement. The Department of Justice includes New Orleans in a list of 18 cities it considers to be providing sanctuary to immigrants without legal status.

New Orleans officials deny the city’s policies thwart federal immigration enforcement. City police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick has said she considers immigration enforcement to be a civil matter outside her jurisdiction.

Louisiana has been preparing for weeks for an immigration crackdown. The governor, a close Trump ally who has moved to align state policy with the White House’s enforcement agenda, said Wednesday that the crackdown will target the “worst of the worst, criminal illegal aliens that have broken the law.”

“It started today and it’s going to run until we get them all off the street,” Landry said during an interview on the Walton & Johnson radio show.

In addition to the deployment of federal immigration agents, Landry said he expects National Guard members to arrive in New Orleans before Christmas to join the efforts to combat crime.

Planning documents for the operation show border agents were expected to launch a monthslong crackdown in southeast Louisiana and into Mississippi.

The deployment, which aims to arrest 5,000 people, was expected to be led by Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who has led aggressive operations in other cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

In and around New Orleans, some immigration lawyers said before the operation began that they have been inundated with calls from people trying to prepare for the operation, and some businesses posted signs barring federal agents from entry.

Louisiana State Police troopers and local FBI agents will work together to protect federal officers and stop attempts to block law enforcement actions during the crackdown, both agencies announced.

___

Cline reported from Baton Rouge. Associated Press reporter John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio, contributed.

___

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.