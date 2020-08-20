Bomber's brother gets 55 years for Manchester concert attack

“Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning,” Baker said.

The judge said that had the younger brother been over age 21 at the time of the explosion, he would have been given a “whole-life term.” Instead, he was sentenced to serve a minimum of 55 years before parole may be considered.

“The defendant should clearly understand the minimum term he should serve is 55 years. He may never be released,” Baker added.

He added that there was a “significant degree of premeditation” and that the motivation for the brothers was “to advance the ideology of Islamism.”