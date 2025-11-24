Breaking: U-Haul struck by train in Hamilton, several crossings closed

Boeing's troubled capsule won't carry astronauts on next space station flight

Boeing and NASA have agreed to keep astronauts off the company's next Starliner flight
FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard approaches the International Space Station on June 6, 2024. (NASA via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this photo provided by NASA, the Boeing Starliner spacecraft with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard approaches the International Space Station on June 6, 2024. (NASA via AP, File)
news
By MARCIA DUNN – AP Aerospace Writer
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing and NASA have agreed to keep astronauts off the company’s next Starliner flight and instead perform a trial run with cargo to prove its safety.

Monday’s announcement comes eight months after the first and only Starliner crew returned to Earth aboard SpaceX after a prolonged mission. Although NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams managed to dock Starliner to the International Space Station in 2024, the capsule had so many problems that NASA ordered it to come back empty, leaving the astronauts stuck there for more than nine months.

Engineers have since been poring over the thruster and other issues that plagued the Starliner capsule. Its next cargo run to the space station will occur no earlier than April, pending additional tests and certification.

NASA is also slashing the planned number of Starliner flights, from six to four. If the cargo mission goes well, then that will leave the remaining three Starliner flights for crew exchanges before the space station is decommissioned in 2030.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
U-Haul struck by train in Hamilton, several crossings closed
2
Police looking for Hamilton man accused of 1997 homicide
3
Suspected drunk driver charged following Liberty Twp. accident
4
Students rally for new FFA chapter at Madison High School
5
Symmes Road repaving will be paid for by both Hamilton and Fairfield