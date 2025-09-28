Body of young migrant found on French beach as crossings to UK rise

In less than 48 hours since Friday night, authorities counted 41 crossing attempts, some of them thwarted, along the Pas-de-Calais coastline that police patrol day and night, the prefecture said in a statement.

“The pressure along the coast is intense with extremely high numbers of departures. Law enforcement is intervening under particularly difficult conditions, marked by hostility and sometimes violence from migrants determined to leave at all costs,” the statement said.

But French police have previously also been observed using knives to slash and sink the inflatable boats of migrants who put up little or no resistance.

The two women who died Saturday morning were found in cardiac arrest following a failed attempt to cross the English Channel on a boat that drifted after its engine wouldn't start, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said. It said that rescuers' efforts to revive them were unsuccessful.