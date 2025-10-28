Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 3 of World Series after injuring himself on a swing

Springer was hitless with two strikeouts in his first three at-bats of Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, where fans loudly booed him before each at-bat.

Dodgers fans will never forget the 2017 World Series MVP's role for the Astros, who beat Los Angeles in a seven-game World Series victory later tainted by Houston's sign stealing activity.

Springer is 14 for 57 with four homers in the postseason for the Blue Jays, and he delivered their biggest hit of the year. His three-run homer in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series propelled Toronto past the Seattle Mariners and into its first World Series since 1993.

Ty France replaced Springer with an 0-1 count and eventually struck out in an eight-pitch at-bat against Wrobleski.

Springer had three hits during the first two games of the World Series in Toronto.

