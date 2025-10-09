Blue Jays beat Yankees 5-2 in Game 4 to reach first ALCS since 2016

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each drove in a run, and eight Toronto pitchers shut down the New York Yankees in a 5-2 victory that sent the Blue Jays to the American League Championship Series for the first time in nine years
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connects for a single to drive in a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connects for a single to drive in a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Sports
By MIKE FITZPATRICK – AP Baseball Writer
23 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each drove in a run, and eight Toronto pitchers shut down the New York Yankees in a 5-2 victory Wednesday night that sent the Blue Jays to the American League Championship Series for the first time in nine years.

Nathan Lukes provided a two-run single and Addison Barger had three of Toronto's 12 hits as the pesky Blue Jays, fouling off tough pitches and consistently putting the ball in play, bounced right back after blowing a five-run lead in Tuesday night's loss at Yankee Stadium.

AL East champion Toronto took the best-of-five Division Series 3-1 and will host Game 1 in the best-of-seven ALCS on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners.

Those teams are set to decide their playoff series Friday in Game 5 at Seattle.

Ryan McMahon homered for the wild-card Yankees, unable to stave off elimination for a fourth time this postseason as they failed to repeat as AL champions.

Despite a terrific playoff performance from Aaron Judge following his previous October troubles, the 33-year-old star slugger remains without a World Series ring. New York is still chasing its 28th title and first since 2009.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

In Other News
1
13-year-old Lakota student recovering in hospital after being hit by...
2
Burglary crew allegedly targeted Asian-American business owners
3
Farmer’s Collective in Hamilton asks folks to come by: ‘We could use a...
4
Middletown cyberattack: Phone lines, city building Wi-Fi restored
5
West Chester Twp. residents sought to take survey on Beckett Park...