Blue Jays and free-agent pitcher Dylan Cease agree to $210 million, 7-year deal, AP source says

Cease would join a terrific rotation with the reigning American League champions. The right-hander, who turns 30 next month, went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts last season for the San Diego Padres. He struck out 215 batters and walked 71 in 168 innings.

Cease spent his first five years with the Chicago White Sox, including a 2022 season in which he went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA despite leading the majors in walks. He finished second in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

After one more year in Chicago, he was traded to San Diego in March 2024 and went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA that season, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

His numbers on the mound slipped this year but he still reached 32 starts for a fifth straight season.

Cease has also had five consecutive years with at least 214 strikeouts, which helps offset his penchant for walks.

Cease was one of the top free-agent pitchers on the market this offseason. He's set to join the Blue Jays, who won the AL East this year and advanced all the way to Game 7 of a thrilling World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in 11 innings.

Toronto's rotation already features Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos. Chris Bassitt and 41-year-old Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner who started Game 7 of the World Series, became free agents this month.

___

AP Baseball Writers Noah Trister and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

___

