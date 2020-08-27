Blazers say Lillard leaving bubble for tests on injured knee

Lillard will leave the bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and return to Portland on Thursday, the Trail Blazers said. He was diagnosed Tuesday with a knee sprain, which occurred in Game 4 of the team's first-round Western Conference series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The team did not make any mention if the uncertainty over the remainder of the NBA season played a role in Lillard's decision. All three NBA games scheduled for Wednesday — including Game 5 between the Lakers and Blazers, which Lillard would not have played in and Portland would have had to win to extend its season — were postponed as part of a player protest against racial injustice.