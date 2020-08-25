Black Georgia Democrat makes pitch for Trump at RNC

Jones said he is backing Trump because the president has backed initiatives including increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities, signed criminal justice reform and created “the most inclusive economy ever.“

The deaths of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police officers have provoked racial unrest and protest in several cities, and several speakers at the convention Monday cast those protesters as rioters.

Jones accused Democratic lawmakers of turning their backs on police officers and said “our police need more funding, not less,” for such things as use of force and de-escalation training. Jones said he is part of a growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers.

Jones previously served as DeKalb County’s CEO and is no stranger to controversy. He weathered allegations of theft as the county’s chief executive, has often clashed with his fellow Democrats on policy issues and was accused last month of hurling transphobic comments at a local official.

Jones first announced his support for Trump this spring and “all hell broke loose,” he said Monday. Other Georgia Democrats quickly blasted Jones’ endorsement of Trump. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia and a candidate for the U.S. House, issued a statement calling Jones an “embarrassment” and said he “does not stand for our values.”