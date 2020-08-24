Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommended

Biden laughed when asked about Trump's recent assertion that the only way he'd lose was if the election were rigged, and the Democratic challenger dismissed any notions that Trump wouldn't leave the White House voluntarily if he loses.

“The American people will not let that happen,” he said. “No one’s going to allow that to happen.”

Both Biden and Harris downplayed their bitter debate encounter last summer during the Democratic primary. Harris, a California senator, leveled deeply personal criticism against Biden for his opposition in the 1970s to federally mandated busing to desegregate public schools and remarks he’d made about having worked amicably alongside racist senators when he first came to Washington.

The first Black woman on a major party national ticket, Harris said she and Biden are on the same page on race amid the nation’s ongoing reckoning with systemic racism.

“There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism,” Harris said, noting wealth gaps and the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Black and Hispanic communities. Biden, she said, “is addressing these truths, he speaks these truths.”

Biden said, looking back, he understands how Harris, who was among the minority students bused in the 1970s, would criticize him so harshly. But he also said she and others may not have known his full record on civil rights. He said he, as a 77-year-old white man, cannot understand her lived experiences and that she, a 55-year-old daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, can’t understand his.

But, he said, they “have the same value set” and are “on same exact page about what the possibilities are right now.”

Likewise, they downplayed policy differences that emerged when they were primary rivals, especially on health care. Biden has consistently backed adding a “public option” to existing private insurance markets. Harris signed on to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bill that would create a single-payer government insurance system to replace private insurance.

“I signed on to bills that were about great ideas to fix the problem,” Harris told ABC, arguing that she and Biden “are completely aligned on … making sure everyone has health care.”

Biden called any differences “tactical” but said, “We both believe that health care is a right, not a privilege.”

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as his running mate during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. After following her career for years, Harris' extended family in Jamaica is elated at their relative’s rise to a historic nomination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., watch fireworks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik