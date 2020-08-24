Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change

Biden had said multiple times over the past few months that he hasn’t been tested for the virus, noting he’s experienced no symptoms. Still, the former vice president is 77 and remains at higher risk for severe illness if infected than the greater population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Democratic presidential nominee has avoided large public campaign events in favor of virtual campaigning from his Wilmington, Delaware home, and when he does hold in-person events, they are small, socially distanced gatherings where Biden and all attendees are required to wear a mask.

But the lack of testing last week came as Biden delivered remarks for the Democratic National Convention in front of a small pool of reporters, all of whom were tested daily for the coronavirus and were required to have a negative result to attend the remarks.

The Biden campaign has pummeled President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the entirety of this outbreak, Joe Biden has lived his values, modelling and strongly encouraging responsible behavior to keep Americans safe while proposing the kind of desperately-needed national strategy for defeating this pandemic that Donald Trump still has not provided,” Bates said. “Donald Trump has been the opposite.”

In the early weeks of the pandemic, Trump also went without a coronavirus test, first taking one in March. But he shifted to daily tests in May, after one of his personal aides tested positive for the virus.