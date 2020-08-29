Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won't use military as 'prop'

Biden has said he's "absolutely convinced" the military would escort Trump from the White House if the incumbent lost but refused to leave.

Biden didn't repeat the assertion while addressing the conference, but promised to restore the separation between civilian and military powers which he called “the bedrock principal of our republic.”

“It’s been tested lately, but I promise you, as president, I’ll never put you in the middle of politics or personal vendettas,” the former vice president. "I’ll never use the military as a prop or as a private militia to violate rights of fellow citizens. That’s not law and order.”

That was a reference to Trump's recent efforts to expand federal intervention into some cities as he makes "law and order" a centerpiece of his reelection bid, against the backdrop of protests against institutional racism and police brutality that have swept the country. In July, the president deployed federal forces to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, after earlier sending Homeland Security agents to Portland, Oregon.

Trump also announced this week that federal troops were being sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where unrest erupted after last weekend's police shooting in the back of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man. Biden has said he's considered traveling to Wisconsin to try and calm the situation, but only if it could be done "safely" and without inflaming circumstances "on the ground."