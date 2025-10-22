Beyond Meat shares sizzle on Walmart deal and meme stock interest

The rally comes nearly a week after Beyond Meat's shares plummeted to all-time lows, closing at 52 cents per share on Oct. 16.

Investors cheered Beyond Meat's announcement Tuesday that it's increasing the availability of some of its products at U.S. Walmart stores. Beyond Meat said that its chicken pieces, Korean BBQ-style steak and burger six-packs will now be easier to find in more than 2,000 Walmart stores.

Beyond Meat also launched a direct-to-consumer website this week, which will try to build buzz by offering limited releases of new products.

But perhaps the biggest driver of Beyond's rally is Roundhill Investments, which added Beyond Meat to its Meme Stock ETF, or exchange-traded fund, on Monday. The fund consists solely of meme stocks, which are stocks that gain popularity and trading volume based on social media hype rather than a company's financial performance.

Investors have been sporadically turning to meme stocks throughout 2025 in an effort to find bargains amid a very pricey stock market. The stocks are often the target of “short sellers,” or investors betting against the stock.

Beyond Meat was the darling of the plant-based meat industry when it went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2019.

But in recent years the El Segundo, California-based company has been struggling with weak demand for its burgers, sausages, tenders and other products. Beyond Meat's net revenue was down 15% in the first six months of this year.

Beyond Meat's stock price cratered last week after the company announced the expiration of lock-up restrictions on some of its 326 million shares of new stock as part of a plan to help it reduce its debt load and extend the time until its debt matures. The lock-up had prevented shareholders from selling the stock but now they were free to do so.