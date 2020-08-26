Berlin bans weekend protests against anti-virus measures

Geisel said police would act to stop any large gathering of people and indicated that authorities wouldn't tolerate a tent camp that protesters have erected near the German parliament.

“I'm not prepared to accept that Berlin is abused a second time as a stage for corona deniers ... and right-wing extremists,” he said.

Numerous leading figures in the country's far-right scene, including members of the Alternative for Germany party, had announced they would participate in rallies in Berlin on Saturday.

The party's leader in the Berlin state assembly, Georg Pazderski, criticized the decision to ban the protests, calling it disproportionate and unjustified.

The protest ban can be appealed in court.