Beltless for first time in 10 years, Canelo Alvarez gracious in defeat

While Crawford (42-0) was masterful in everything he did, dominating the 12-round bout in front of a venue-record 70,482 fans inside Allegiant Stadium, Alvarez didn’t look like the dominating fighter he’s been for the better part of a nearly 20-year career.

“We already knew Crawford is a great fighter and I did what I was supposed to do,” Alvarez said. “I tried every way, and I trained really hard. He deserves all the credit. I try my best tonight, and I just (couldn’t) figure out the style."

Unlike performances in the past, when even a slow start didn’t take away from Canelo’s power and late-round surges, the 35-year-old appeared out of sorts at times when he’d normally turn the squared circle into his playground.

It was especially alarming with his challenger being nearly three years older, leaving the question if Alvarez’s better days are behind him.

Asked if there was anything specific Crawford did that gave him the most trouble, Alvarez was blunt.

“Everything,” he said.

The conversation may have been different had Alvarez challenged Crawford with his looping left hooks to the body, or straight punches to the head. But Alvarez was noticeably slower; he appeared frustrated at times while Crawford gained momentum, and it was the Mexican superstar who looked like the older pugilist against the soon-to-be 38-year-old pride of Omaha, Nebraska.

It wasn’t until the fourth round that Canelo landed his first significant shot, and the fifth that the fight became competitive. But even as the former champ activated his strategy, Crawford got better, like in the seventh when he snapped Canelo’s head back with a vicious shot.

Despite the dominating performance, Crawford refused to disrespect Alvarez.

“He was definitely frustrated, because what he was trying to do wasn’t working,” said Crawford, who returned to the postfight press conference to share a moment with Alvarez on stage. ”(But) I think you’re not giving him enough credit, trying to take things away from him. He was 100% prepared. I just think I was the better man.”

And while Alvarez may no longer have a championship belt, the ever-gracious face of boxing said he'll always feel like a champion.

“I win no matter what,” Alvarez said. “No matter what, I still feel (like) the champion. It is what it is. You need to take the loss and accept everything.

“But I’m gonna continue. I’m gonna continue to do it.”

