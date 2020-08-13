Belarus: Hundreds form 'lines of solidarity' with protesters

The protests appeared to take a more peaceful turn on Wednesday, as hundreds of women all over Belarus started taking to streets with flowers, formed human chains in solidarity with the protesters and called for an end to the crackdown on the rallies. For a while, all-female “lines of solidarity” stood unchallenged by police, which then dispersed some of them without violence. The peaceful demonstrations resumed Thursday.

The crackdown on protesters drew harsh criticism in the West.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the 27-nation bloc would review its relations with Belarus and consider “measures against those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests and falsification of election results.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the election in Belarus wasn't “free and fair" and urged the government to refrain from violence against peaceful protesters.

Lukashenko derided the political opposition as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters and vowed to continue taking a tough position on protests. “The core of these so-called protesters are people with a criminal past and (those who are) currently unemployed,” the state-run Belta news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with security officials on Wednesday.

Some 6,700 people have been detained this week, according to the Interior Ministry. Belarus’ Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into mass rioting — a charge that carries lengthy prison terms.

This year the economic damage caused by the coronavirus and the president’s swaggering response to the pandemic, which he airily dismissed as “psychosis,” has fueled broad anger, helping swell the opposition ranks and prompting the Belarusian leader to unleash a renewed crackdown on dissent.

Protesters on Thursday said they were undeterred. “We're not afraid, there's no fear,” Alla Pronich, 38, told The Associated Press.

“To audacious rigging (of the election), to violence, to flash-bang grenades the authorities use we respond with solidarity and a peaceful protest. It is all we have,” Pronich said.

___

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Alina Krus, 26, holds a poster at the place where a protester died amid the clashes in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 saying "It's my birthday today. I made a wish that no one gets killed. We are peaceful people. Enough with the violence, please." Krus says it is her first time protesting in the street -- she couldn't stay home and celebrate her birthday while so many people she knows got detained. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

CORRECTING COUNTRY IN CAPTION TO BELARUS - Teenagers sit watching as people gather in a street protesting the election results in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The demonstrators are contesting the official count showing President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of Sunday's vote, with crowds taking to the streets every night since to demand a recount. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

CORRECTING COUNTRY IN CAPTION TO BELARUS - People with Belarusian National flag gather in a street protesting the election results in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The demonstrators are contesting the official count showing President Alexander Lukashenko winning a sixth term with 80% of Sunday's vote, with crowds taking to the streets every night since to demand a recount. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited