Belarus authorities free detainees as protests grow

Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured since Sunday as police have ferociously dispersed the largely peaceful demonstrations with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings. At least one person has been killed.

Thousands of factory workers who previously formed the core of Lukashenko's base have joined the protests, denouncing the police crackdown and demanding a new election, raising the prospect of a nationwide strike.

“Our entire shop voted against Lukashenko and then we suddenly learned that he won by a landslide,” 42-year-old assembly worker Dmitry Glukhovsky said outside the Minsk Automobile Plant, or MAZ. “They not only have cheated us but also beaten us up, and no one is going to accept that.”

He said that his assembly shop went on strike Friday to demand a new election. More than 1,000 workers could be seen in the factory's yard, shouting “Down!” in a call for Lukashenko to resign.

Another factory worker, 45-year-old electrician Viktor Konovalov, said a friend was detained during the crackdown.

“People will not forgive that,” he said. “We don't need their excuses, we need a new election and a new government.

At the Minsk Tractor Plant, or MTZ, about 1,000 workers also rallied to demand Lukashenko's resignation and then marched toward the government headquarters. As they reached the center of the capital, the crowds grew and people stood applauding and motorists honked in support.

Workers also rallied at many other major factories in an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” for his relentless suppression of dissent.

Clearly nervous, the Belarusian leader warned Friday that the strikes would deepen the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic and could lead to Belarus losing its niche in global markets.

“Everyone is fighting for markets, and if we stop we will never be able to resume production,” he said. “You must explain it to the people.”

He didn’t directly address the election and the protests, but Natalya Kochanova, speaker of the upper house of parliament, said late Thursday that more than 1,000 detainees had been released that day following Lukashenko’s order to law enforcement agencies to look more closely into the detentions.

“We don’t need a war, we don’t need a fight,” Kochanova said in televised remarks.

Valiantsin Stefanovich of the Viasna rights center confirmed that about 1,000 people were released from jails in Minsk and Zhodino.

“The authorities are obviously trying to de-escalate the situation and ease the tensions, fearing that the furious industrial workers will take to the streets all across Belarus,” Stefanovich said.

The Interior Ministry later said 2,000 detainees have been freed and more are to be released.

After a violent crackdown, police stood back Thursday as thousands of people formed ”lines of solidarity” in Minsk and other cities. Women, many of them dressed in white and carrying flowers and portraits of detained loved ones, spearheaded the human chains as motorists honked in support. Authorities again didn't interfere with the demonstrations on Friday.

Dozens of military and police veterans posted videos in which they dumped their uniforms in the trash.

The demonstrations have spread even though the protest lacks leaders. Tsikhanouskaya urged her supporters to stop protests in an earlier video that her associates said was recorded under pressure from law enforcement officials while she was still in Minsk. The 37-year-old former teacher had joined the race to replace her husband, an opposition blogger, who has been jailed since May.

In her new video released Friday, Tsikhanouskaya again challenged the election results, saying that copies of protocols from precincts where the vote was counted fairly show her winning 60% to 70%. She urged the government to end violence and engage in dialogue with protesters.

“The Belarusians will never want to live under the current government,” she said. “The authorities have turned peaceful demonstrations into a bloodbath.”

She also announced she was setting up a coordination council to help ensure a "peaceful transition of power.”

A protester died Monday in Minsk when, according to the Interior Ministry, an explosive device he tried to throw at police blew up in his hand. Media reports challenged the ministry's claim, alleging he was killed by police. The place where he died was quickly turned into a shrine, with hundreds of people, including European ambassadors, laying flowers there.

The authorities also said a detainee died in the southeastern city of Gomel, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

The brutal suppression of protests drew harsh criticism in the West.

Ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss sanctions against Belarusian officials responsible for the crackdown, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin that the peaceful protests “reflect the dissatisfaction, the anger and the desperation” of people in Belarus and that the crackdown was “completely unacceptable.”

To try to ease Western criticism, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in a phone call with his Swiss counterpart that the country is ready for a “constructive and objective dialogue” with foreign partners on all issues related to the election and subsequent events.

—-

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed.

Women walk through a gate after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote and his top opposition challenger got only 10%. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A couple hugs after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote and his top opposition challenger got only 10%. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

People hug after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote and his top opposition challenger got only 10%. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

People, some of them ethnic Belarusians, light flares and wave Belarusian flags to support Belarusian opposition in front of Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Workers listen to a speaker as they gather during a rally at the Minsk Automobile Plant in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Workers at the plant demanded a new election and called for the release of all those who were detained in a brutal police crackdown on demonstrators challenging the official results of Sunday's presidential vote. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

A man shows marks on his body he says were left by police beating after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Belarusian authorities have released more than 1,000 people detained during a violent police crackdown on protests and many talked about brutal beatings and other abuse by police. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

A man shows bruises he says were left by police beating after being released from a detention center where protesters were detained during a mass rally following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Belarusian authorities have released more than 1,000 people detained during a violent police crackdown on protests and many talked about brutal beatings and other abuse by police. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Workers hold an old Belarusian national flag and a banner reading "we are not cattle, we are not sheep, we are workers of MTZ, we are not 20 people, we are 16,000" during a rally in front of the main entrance of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Workers at the plant demanded a new election and called for the release of all those who were detained in a brutal police crackdown on demonstrators challenging the official results of Sunday's presidential vote. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

People, some of them ethnic Belarusians, light flares and wave Belarusian flags to support Belarusian opposition in front of Belarusian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Crowds of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets and thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce a police crackdown on demonstrations over a disputed election that extended the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Workers listen to a speaker as they gather during a rally at the Minsk Automobile Plant in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Workers at the plant demanded a new election and called for the release of all those who were detained in a brutal police crackdown on demonstrators challenging the official results of Sunday's presidential vote. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks at a meeting on issues of functioning and increasing the efficiency of the construction industry in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. In five days of massive protests, crowds of demonstrators swarmed the streets to contest the vote results and demand an end to the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured. (Andrei Stasevich/BelTA, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Andrei Stasevich Credit: Andrei Stasevich

Vitaly Vovk, General director of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant, center, speaks to workers gathering during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Workers at the plant demanded a new election and called for the release of all those who were detained in a brutal police crackdown on demonstrators challenging the official results of Sunday's presidential vote. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits