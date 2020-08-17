'BE 2.0': Business writer Jim Collins updates his first book

The new edition of “Beyond Entrepreneurship: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company” will be released Dec. 1, Portfolio announced Monday. The new book is called “BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company." It will include four new chapters and five new essays.

The original work, co-authored by Bill Lazier, came out in 1992. (Lazier died in 2005).