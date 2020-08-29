Barcelona unwilling to negotiate Messi departure

Spanish media said Messi and his team contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation. He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu reportedly tried to meet with the player after his decision to leave was announced. He later said he was willing to resign if that was what it took to get Messi to stay, and if the six-times Ballon D'Or winner admitted the president's presence at the club was the reason he wanted to leave.

Messi reportedly talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.

Messi hasn’t spoken publicly since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on August 14, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

He was outspoken against some of the club’s decisions this season, the first without a title since 2007-08.

Spanish radio station SER said on Saturday that Barcelona was ending its contract with its current law firm because it also worked for Messi.

The players are expected to return from their break on Sunday to undergo coronavirus testing. Training is scheduled to resume on Monday ahead of the start of the Spanish league season on the second weekend of September.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Barcelona's Lionel Messi holds his head during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez