Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona said Koeman will be officially introduced later Wednesday.

“The Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as manager and eight trophies on his CV,” the club said.

Koeman had been coaching the Dutch national team since 2018, and previously coached in the Premier League, the Spanish league, the Dutch league and the Portuguese league.

The 57-year-old Koeman began his coaching career as an assistant with Barcelona in the late 1990s.

As a player, Koeman helped Barcelona clinch its first European title by scoring an extra-time winner in a final against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium nearly two decades ago.

“The blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barça their first ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou,” Barcelona said.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports