Bam! Adebayo scores 31 in 1st quarter, setting Heat records with career-best outburst

Adebayo had the NBA's highest-scoring quarter since Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 for Minnesota in the third quarter of a game at San Antonio on March 14, 2022.

Besides Towns and now Adebayo, only three other players in the last 30 seasons had at least 31 points in a quarter.

— Klay Thompson had an NBA record for any quarter with 37 for Golden State against Sacramento in the third quarter on Jan. 23, 2015.

— Kevin Love had 34 for Cleveland against Portland in the first quarter on Nov. 23, 2016.

— Carmelo Anthony had 33 for Denver against Minnesota in the third quarter on Dec. 10, 2008.

The previous Heat record for points in a first quarter was 25, done by LeBron James at Cleveland on March 18, 2014. James had the only other 25-point quarter in Heat history, part of his team-record, 61-point game against Charlotte on March 3, 2014.

Before Tuesday, Adebayo had never scored more than 19 points in a quarter. The 31 points tied for the 13th-highest scoring game of his career, 10 off his career best of 41 at Brooklyn on Jan. 23, 2021.

Adebayo's season high entering Tuesday was 32. He matched that with a free throw with 5:53 left in the second quarter, breaking the Heat first-half scoring record.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA