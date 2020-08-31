Baltic states impose sanctions against Belarus ahead of EU

The move comes as the European Union is planning its own sanctions list of up to 20 senior Belarus officials suspected of election fraud and the crackdown on protesters and is likely to put Lukashenko on that list at some point. All three Baltic nations are members of the EU.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, has faced weeks of protests since he was re-elected to a sixth term on Aug. 9 with what officials say was 80% of the vote. The opposition says the poll was rigged, and both the EU and the U.S. say the election was neither free nor fair.