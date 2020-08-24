Bail denied again to Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono

“They are essentially stripping Hopewell Chin’ono of his right to legal representation at all levels,” said Hanzi.

Hanzi said arrests of critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and the ruling ZANU-PF party, which intensified in July, have continued “unabated.”

Zimbabwe's courts have been hearing cases of lawyers, nurses, journalists and politicians who are among scores arrested for criticizing the government, assisting activists or demanding better working conditions, according to lawyers.

The latest arrests include that of Job Sikhala, a member of parliament for the main opposition MDC Alliance party who had been in hiding for weeks after being accused of mobilizing anti-government protests. Another opposition legislator, Prince Dubeko Dube, has been charged with inciting violence after he gave employees of a supermarket two face masks marked with the words “ZANU-PF must go.”

A prison guard unlocks a truck door where Zimbabwe Journalist Hopwell Chin'ono was hidden from the media upon his arrival at the magistrates courts for his bail ruling in Harare, Monday, Aug, 24, 2020. A magistrate has denied bail to Chin'ono saying that they are no new circumstances to warrant bail for the freelance journalist who has been in custody for over a month. Chin'ono is accused of mobilizing anti government protests and is among more than 100 100 government critics who have been arrested in recent months ,according to human rights groups.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi