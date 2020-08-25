Báez hits 2 HRs, Cubs beat Tigers for 11,000th franchise win

Tigers top prospect Casey Mize (0-1) made his first home start, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on two-out, RBI singles by Bote and Nico Hoerner. Ian Happ walked to load the bases, but Anthony Rizzo popped out on the next pitch.

Jeimer Candelario had an RBI grounder for the Tigers in the third.

The Cubs scored four in the fourth, starting with Bote's leadoff homer over the Chicago bullpen in left-center field.

Hoerner reached on an error, stole second and took third on a flyball. That ended Mize's night, and Rizzo greeted Tyler Alexander with an RBI single. Báez followed with a two-run homer to make it 6-1.

Christin Stewart's two-run homer in the seventh cut the deficit to 6-3.

Báez hit a solo home run in the ninth and Bote added a two-run single.

CUBS WINS

The Cubs won their first game against Louisville on April 25, 1876. They reached 10,000 victories against the Houston Astros on April 23, 2008.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second of three games Tuesday evening, with Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65) starting against an undetermined Cubs starter.

