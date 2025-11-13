Bad Bunny wins big at the 2025 Latin Grammys, Raphael warms hearts everywhere

He's not the only one having a good night: Song of the year went to Karol G, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos and Édgar Barrera for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido."

Live from Sin City, it's been an exciting 26th annual Latin Grammys. Raphael, the 2025 Person of the Year, launched into an emotive rendition of “Qué Sabe Nadie” and “Mi Gran Noche," inviting the crowd to sing along.

Early on, Santana kicked things off — specifically, Maluma singing Santana's 1970 hit “Oye Como Va” with the guitar legend himself.

It was just the beginning of an energetic medley, talents of today celebrating Santana — Christian Nodal joining in for “Corazón Espinoza" and Grupo Frontera for their 2025 collaboration with the virtuosic musician, “Me Retiro.”

Performances hit hard and fast: Aitana brought her dreamy electro-pop, Alejandro Sanz delivered a medley of “El Vino De Tu Boca” and “Las Guapas,” Rauw Alejandro brought Puerto Rico to Vegas with “Khé?,” the bachata “Silencio,” “Falsedad” and “Carita Linda.” Then: Danny Lux, Kakalo and Ivan Cornejo brought contemporary Mexicana sounds. Pepe Aguilar followed, with his life-affirming mariachi — “El Cihualteco” into “El Fuereño.”

Elena Rose slowed things down with “Me Lo Merezco.” Karol G and the legendary Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís brought their duet, the romantic ballad “Coleccionando Heridas” to the Latin Grammys stage.

Two of the biggest groups in regional Mexican music – Grupo Frontera and Fuerza Regida – launched into their joint hit, “Me Jalo,” before the latter took over for “Marlboro Rojo.” That’s a cut from their record-breaking 2025 album “111xpantia.” Carín León’s lovely raspy vocal tone carried throughout “Ahí Estabas Tú”; then he was joined by Kacey Musgraves for “Lost in Translation.” Not long after, León took home the trophy in competitive contemporary Mexican album category for “Palabra De To’s (Seca).”

Morat brought the pop-rock with “Faltas Tú" and Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso brought a kind of outsider, artistic spirit. Joaquina delivered a full-bodied “Quise Quererte.”

The coveted best new artist trophy was handed out to Paloma Morphy.

Traditional tropical album went to Gloria Estefan for “Raíces.” Not long afterward, she hit the stage for “La Vecina” and “Chirriqui Chirri,” joined by Nathy Peluso for the latter.

Then ranchero/mariachi album went to Christian Nodal for “¿Quién + Como Yo?”

Most of the evening’s awards were handed out during a pre-televised Premiere Ceremony. That included: Bad Bunny’s “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr” winning for reggaeton performance. Argentinian duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso cleaned house then, too: taking home their first Latin Grammys for short and long form music video as well as alternative music album for “Papota,” alternative song for “#tetas” and pop song for “El dia del amigo.” That's five wins, making them the most awarded artists at the show... so far.

The three-hour award show is taking place live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. It is currently being aired live on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and ViX and hosted by the dynamic duo of Maluma and actor, producer and musician Roselyn Sánchez.

___

This story has been updated to correct that Maluma helped open the Latin Grammys, not Miguel.