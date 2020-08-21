Back from quarantine, Conley leads Jazz over Nuggets 124-87

Utah led by 25 in the second quarter, built it up to 30 in the third quarter on a breakaway dunk from Mitchell and extended it to 39 in the fourth.

It's the second straight lopsided win for the Jazz in the series after dropping Game 1 in overtime.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points. The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor.

Nuggets: Will Barton III (right knee) and Gary Harris (right hip) have yet to play in the bubble. Asked about possible Harris’ availability, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said: “He’s getting in a really good place mentally and physically. It would be great to get him back at some point in this series if that’s possible.” ... Rookie Bol Bol scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Jazz: Gobert's previous playoff best was 22 points at Houston on April, 14, 2019. ... Georges Niang had 16 points, including four 3-pointers. ... Joe Ingles added eight assists.

Mitchell posted on social media a video outside of the hotel room of a quarantined Conley, who playfully banged on the window in the distance. The caption was: “We gonna see you soon.”

Finally let out of his room, Conley played more than 24 minutes and was 9 of 13 from the floor.

The Nuggets were outscored by a combined 74-48 in the third quarter of the opening two games.

“I have to have a much better halftime speech,” Malone cracked before the game.

It didn’t work. The Nuggets were outscored 35-20 in the third in Game 3.

Game 4 is Sunday.

