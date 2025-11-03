Avalanche on Nepal mountain Yalung Ri kills 7 including foreign climbers

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Officials in Nepal say an avalanche swept through a camp on Mount Yalung Ri on Monday and killed five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides.
Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said five other people were hurt at the base camp, located at an altitude of 4,900 meters (16,070 feet).
The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers were yet to be confirmed.
Rescuers were reaching the site on foot.
Mount Yalung Ri is a 5,600-meter (18,370-foot) peak.
