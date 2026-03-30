Australian police kill a suspect 7 months after he allegedly shot 3 officers, killing 2

A man believed to be Freeman was fatally shot by police on Monday at a remote location near Thologolong, around two hours' drive north of Porepunkah, a police statement said.

“We believe it is Freeman, but we have to go through a formal identification process,” Bush told reporters in Melbourne. Identification could take up to 48 hours through processes including fingerprinting.

Heavily armed Special Operations Group tactical police were involved in a standoff for three hours before the suspect was shot. He had been inside a shelter like a shipping container and did take up a police offer to surrender, Bush said.

“This was all about bringing this to a conclusion as safely as possible. Our ultimate goal was to arrest the person there … as peacefully as possible,” Bush said.

Bush said he “strongly believed” the suspect was armed but could not say whether the suspect fired at police.

Freeman espoused so-called sovereign citizen beliefs that question the legitimacy of government and had grievances with police. He had wilderness survival skills that police feared could sustain him living in the open indefinitely.

The disabled pensioner changed his family name from Filby as part of his beliefs. He attracted media attention in 2019 when he unsuccessfully attempted to arrest a magistrate and in 2021 when a court rejected his bid to prosecute the then state premier for treason.

The shooting of three police officers led to a massive search across Victoria’s heavily forested alpine region. In recent months, police said they suspected Freedman had killed himself.

“We have to follow every avenue of inquiry and there was a lot to suggest that Freeman had taken his own life,” Bush said.

Bush would not say whether a tipoff led police to the suspect on Monday. Police had offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($678,000) reward for information.

Police said they continue to investigate whether others had helped the suspect avoid arrest.