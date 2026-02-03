Breaking: Judge blocks Trump administration from ending protected status for Haitians

Australian freestyle skier Laura Peel hurts knee in Winter Olympics training camp

Australian freestyle skier Laura Peel has hurt her knee in a training camp ahead of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics
Laura Peel of Australia jumps during the FIS freestyle world cup aerials in Lac-Beauport, Quebec, Canada, Wednesday, January 7, 2026. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Laura Peel of Australia jumps during the FIS freestyle world cup aerials in Lac-Beauport, Quebec, Canada, Wednesday, January 7, 2026. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports
1 hour ago
X

AIROLO, Switzerland (AP) — Australian freestyle skier Laura Peel hurt her knee in a training camp ahead of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, raising doubts about her participation in a fourth Games.

The 36-year-old Peel is a two-time world champion and one of the favorites to win the women's aerials.

She sustained the injury in Switzerland on Monday, the Australian team said in a statement, and had a scan at a sports specialist clinic.

“She has returned to the training camp in Airolo, Switzerland where she’ll be treated by the team physio to determine next steps,” the team said Tuesday.

The women’s aerials qualification starts on Feb. 17.

Peel has never won an Olympic medal. She was one of the favorites in aerials in Beijing in 2022 but finished in fifth place, and was also at Pyeongchang in 2018 and Sochi in 2014.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

In Other News
1
‘It couldn’t be worse timing’: How some Middletown businesses are...
2
Crash closes road for several hours in Middletown
3
‘Weeping in relief’: Judge blocks Trump administration from ending...
4
TPS ending for Haitian immigrants: Key takeaways from our reporting on...
5
Miami University, Butler Tech unveils major AMHUB school in Hamilton