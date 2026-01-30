Audrey Niffenegger to release long-awaited sequel to 'The Time Traveler's Wife'

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 20 years after the release of the multimillion-selling “The Time Traveler's Wife,” author Audrey Niffenegger has completed her long-awaited sequel.

Hanover Square Press announced Friday that “Life Out of Order” will come out Oct. 27. The protagonist this time is violinist Alba DeTamble, the daughter of time traveler Henry DeTamble. She shares his Chrono-Displacement Disorder, which involuntarily propels her out of the present.