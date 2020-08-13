Attacks, pandemic a 'gut punch' for famed Chicago district

The overall damage to the district this week is likely to run into the millions of dollars.

Michael Edwards, president of one the city's largest business associations, the Chicago Loop Alliance, said the latest looting struck at the already tenuous morale of businesses on the Mag Mile and all across downtown.

“It’s been a psychological gut punch," he said.

Smaller shops like Mehra’s one-employee tobacco shop that he started 19 years ago don’t have the access to capital of bigger businesses. But the double whammy of looting and the pandemic have hurt them, too.

Investors who were contemplating injecting money into commercial projects downtown are already pausing in the wake of the most recent looting, Edwards said.

The district transformed in the 1920s from a grimy industrial quarter into a shopping haven for the rich that came to symbolize the dynamism and, for some, the excesses of capitalism. The Magnificent Mile became a must-see for tourists.

There was only a trickle of foot traffic on Michigan Avenue Wednesday during the sunny afternoon. Previously at this time of year, wealthy shoppers and tourists — many of whom came more to gawk than to buy — walked shoulder to shoulder on crowded sidewalks.

Pedestrian traffic on nearby State Street, where Edwards’ association does regular counts, was down 80 percent earlier this summer. However, it had improved as of last week and was only down 67 percent compared to the year before.

“Our fear is that those anemic but positive trends will stall” with the looting this week, Edwards said.

Many stores on Michigan Avenue were still boarded up.

Some, like the tony Cartier jewelry boutique, remained open, although plywood painted black covered every store window and the door. A staffer peeking through a peep hole cut through the wood only allowed in shoppers who called ahead.

Elsewhere, the post-looting clean-up wasn't done. Cleaning crews worked inside the Pandora jewelry store, demolished displays and shards of glass strewn around them.

Businesses wholly dependent on tourists are struggling, too.

A large Chicago River tourist ship about to depart from under a Michigan Avenue bridge had just six passengers on deck. It would usually carry a hundred or more.

Mehra sounds more dejected than angry even as he accuses the city of concentrating police officers around the glitzier stores on Michigan Avenue during the looting.

“The city doesn’t seem to care about small businesses,” he said.

In May, attackers threw a flower pot through Mehra's $10,000-front window, hauling over $30,000 in merchandise through the hole. Looters Monday burst through the door, leaving the window intact.

The comparative absence of people downtown during the pandemic has been part of the overall security problem, Edwards said.

“It is empty at night, with not enough people with eyes on the street,” he said. “People up to no good feel they have free rein.”

What’s needed, he said, is a coalition of city, police and businesses, as well as activist groups to fashion a specific plan to address both downtown security and racial disparities highlighted by protests nationwide.

“Chicago is great at reinventing itself,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to do that again.” He strikes an optimistic note, adding that “once we all process this, we will continue to grow."

Mehra, 60, doesn’t share that optimism. Even if he recoups most of his losses through insurance coverage for the thefts, he doubts he can survive the combined economic blow delivered by the looting and pandemic.

Several nearby bars and restaurants have already closed for good due to pandemic-related losses. Late-night revelers had been among Mehra’s biggest cigar buyers.

His goal is to make it through the next year or two.

“Then I’m going to leave Chicago. The violence, the taxes … it’s too much,” he said. “My plan? To move to Arizona.”

Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter, Jigisha, after she arrived Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the family food and liquor store, as his other daughter, Kajal, left, bows her head, after the family business was vandalized in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2020 NOT 2019 Two women wearing protective masks and face shields talk in a small park around the historic Water Tower on Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2020 NOT 2019 Chicago mounted police officers patrol Chicago's Magnificent Mile with an Andy Warhol mural of Marilyn Monroe in the background, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast