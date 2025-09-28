Athletics will wear 'Sacramento' on their alternate jerseys in the 2026 season

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After spending this season in California’s capital city without acknowledging that on their uniforms, the Athletics on Sunday announced they will have “Sacramento” written on gold alternate jerseys in 2026.

The A’s were in Oakland for 57 seasons through 2024, but plan to move to Las Vegas beginning in 2028. They’re using Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate (the River Cats), for at least three seasons until a proposed ballpark in Vegas is built.