Athletics' Shea Langeliers join elite list of catchers with second 3-homer game

Langeliers hit another leadoff homer in the seventh off Andry Lara, joining Johnny Bench, Gary Carter and Travis d’Arnaud as the only catchers to have two career three-homer games. Langeliers is the only catcher in major league history to have a three-homer game from the leadoff spot and has 22 on the season.

Langeliers also hit three homers on April 9 in a 4-3 win at Texas. The 27-year-old added a double in the eighth inning and is 5 for 6 with three RBIs, four runs scored and 15 total bases. The hits and runs are both career highs.

The A's had a season-high 24 hits and lead 16-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB