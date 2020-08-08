At least 8 soldiers dead in blast outside Somali army base

But the Somalia-based extremist group has been resilient, recently improving its ability to build explosives and supporting its deadly work by taxing travelers along major routes in the country and extorting businesses.

While Somalis and returnees from the country's diaspora continue to invest in renewal, the insecurity poses a daily threat and complicates political tensions.

When the prime minister was ousted in a parliament vote of no confidence last month, lack of sufficient progress in improving security was cited — along with disagreements over the timing of a crucial national election set for early next year.

Last month's vote came just days after the president and regional governments, which have had a tense relationship, had agreed to hold a timely election. Somalia had aimed to hold its first one-person-one-vote in 50 years, but that prospect is fading.

How such a vote can be held in areas under the sway of al-Shabab remains unclear.