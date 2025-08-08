At least 6 killed in air ambulance crash just outside Kenya's capital

The service provider didn't provide the number of casualties or a possible cause, saying in a statement that it was “cooperating fully with relevant aviation authorities and emergency response teams to establish the facts surrounding the situation.”

The plane crashed in the residential area of Mwihoko in Kiambu County, which shares a border with Nairobi.

A local official, Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula, told reporters at the scene that four people on board were killed in the crash. Two other victims were inside a house into which the plane crashed, he said.

The Kenya Red Cross said that its rescue teams headed to the crash scene in Kiambu, a county that shares a border with Nairobi. Earlier, the Kenya Red Cross had said that the aircraft that crashed was a helicopter.

