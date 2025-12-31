At 58, the world's oldest professional soccer player says he is only getting better with age

Miura turns 59 next month. He’s the globe’s oldest professional soccer player, and on Friday he gave a news conference in Tokyo to celebrate joining his new team — third-division J-League club Fukushima United FC.

“My passion only grows the more I pursue it,” Miura said. “Even though I’m getting older — I’ll be 59 this year — I feel my passion is actually increasing.”

Miura is moving on loan from Yokohama FC and spent last season on loan with fourth-division club Atletico Suzuka.

He failed to score in seven matches with Suzuka.

Miura has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. And of course in Japan. He made his debut in 1986 with Santos in Brazil, a club made famous by Brazilian star Pelé.

In 2017 at age 50, he became the oldest player to score in a professional match. That topped the record held by highly decorated England international Stanley Matthews.

Miura was one of the first big names in Japanese soccer. He scored 55 goals in 89 appearance for Japan’s national team in the 1990s.

“I have a strong desire to play in matches and perform well,” he said. “So I’ll prepare thoroughly and give everything I have to accomplish that.”



