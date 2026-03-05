Astros All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña has a finger injury that makes his status for the WBC unclear

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros sent All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña to see a hand specialist on Thursday for further examination of an injury to his right ring finger that has made his immediate availability for the World Baseball Classic unclear.

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters at the team's spring training complex that Peña had some damage to the nail area on the finger after fielding a hard groundball for the Dominican Republic national team during an exhibition game on Wednesday. Peña was pulled after that.