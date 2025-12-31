Drummers pound in the new year as others mark 2026 with defiance or hope

Sydney saluted the new year with joy and defiance, less than three weeks after Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years. And New Zealand's capital, Auckland, held a fireworks display 18 hours before the ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

Defiance in Australia

A heavy police presence monitored crowds watching fireworks in Sydney. Many officers openly carried rapid-fire rifles, a first for the event, after two gunmen targeted a Hannukah celebration at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, killing 15.

An hour before midnight, victims were commemorated with a minute of silence, and the crowd was invited to show solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns had urged residents not to stay away from the festivities, saying extremists would interpret smaller crowds as a victory: “We have to show defiance in the face of this terrible crime."

Indonesia and Hong Kong hold subdued events

Indonesia scaled back festivities in solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides in parts of Sumatra island a month ago that killed over 1,100. Fireworks on the tourist island of Bali were replaced with a cultural event featuring traditional dances.

Hong Kong rang in 2026 without fireworks over Victoria Harbor after the massive fire in November. Facades of landmarks were turned into countdown clocks and a light show at midnight.

In Japan, temple bells rang and celebrants lined up at Shinto shrines. In Seoul, the South Korean capital, the old Bosingak bell rang.

Displaced Gazans hope for end to war

In Gaza, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced by more than two years of war, Palestinians said they hope the new year brings an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We hope that it will be a good year for our people in Palestine,” said Faraj Rasheed, noting that thousands continue to live in harsh conditions in tent camps.

Others described 2025 as a year of loss. “The war humiliated us,” said Mirvat Abed Al-Aal, displaced from the southern city of Rafah.

Around Europe

Pope Leo XIV closed out the year with a plea for the city of Rome to welcome foreigners and the fragile. Berliners took selfies and making snowmen in front of the German capital's iconic Brandenburg Gate. Fireworks were planned over other European landmarks from the Colosseum in Rome to the London Eye.

In Scotland, where New Year’s is known as Hogmanay, First Minister John Swinney urged Scots to follow the message of “Auld Lang Syne” and show small acts of kindness in 2026.

“Each year, the world rings in the new year by singing a song from Scotland, a song passed down through generations, written by our national poet, Robert Burns,’’ Swinney said.

Quieter celebrations elsewhere

Greece and Cyprus were turning down the volume, replacing traditional fireworks with low-noise pyrotechnics, light shows and drone displays in capitals. Officials said the change is intended to make celebrations more welcoming for children and pets, particularly animals sensitive to loud noise.

Additional security in New York City

Police in New York City planned additional anti-terrorism measures at the Times Square ball drop, with “mobile screening teams.” It was not in response to a specific threat, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

After the ball drops it will rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue, to mark the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Zohran Mamdani was taking office as mayor at the start of 2026 following a private ceremonial event around midnight in an old subway station.

Saaliq reported from New Delhi, India. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.