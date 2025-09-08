Asian shares rise after Japan's prime minister announces plan to resign

“Markets may react short-term to the temporary uncertainty of lame-duck leadership, but this may resolve once a new leader is chosen. Meanwhile, the LDP’s position as a minority leading party is unlikely to change anytime soon, and as such compromise will be the name of the policy-making game,” said Naomi Fink, chief global strategist at Amova Asset Management.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.5% to finish at 43,643.81. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,219.74. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 8,849.60.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.8% to 25,632.00, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,825.88.

Also Monday, Japan's Cabinet Office said the economy expanded at a stronger rate in the fiscal first quarter than previously estimated, at a seasonally adjusted 2.2% annualized rate, better than the earlier 1.0% rate as solid consumer spending and inventories lifted growth more than previously thought.

On Wall Street, stocks finished last week lower in Friday trading on uncertainty whether the U.S. job market has slowed by just enough to get the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to help the economy, or by so much that a downturn may be on the way.

After rising to an early gain, the S&P 500 erased it and fell 0.3% below the all-time high it set the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 220 points, or 0.5%, after swinging between an early gain of nearly 150 points and a loss of 400. The Nasdaq composite edged down by less than 0.1%.

A report from the U.S. Labor Department said American employers hired fewer workers in August than economists expected. The government also said that earlier estimates for June and July overstated hiring by 21,000 jobs.

The disappointing numbers follow last month’s discouraging jobs update, along with other lackluster reports in intervening weeks, and traders are now betting on a 100% probability that the Fed will cut its main interest rate at its next meeting on Sept. 17.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 91 cents to $62.78 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 98 cents to $66.48 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 148.03 Japanese yen from 147.39 yen. The euro cost $1.1722, inching down from $1.1723.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe in New York contributed to this report.