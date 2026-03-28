Ashlon Jackson’s buzzer-beating 3 sends Duke past LSU 87-85 in the Sweet 16

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine right now,” Jackson said.

Jackson's shot from the wing right in front of Duke's bench rolled around the rim before dropping in, setting off a wild celebration by the Blue Devils. She caught the ball on the wing and after faking LSU defender Flau'Jae Johnson put up the shot.

“Never had a game-winner. Plenty of buzzer-beaters before,” Jackson said. “The way it went in, I felt like I was in a dream and it was playing back over and over again before the ball went in.”

Duke (27-8) will face top-seeded UCLA in the Elite Eight of the Sacramento 2 Region on Sunday. The Bruins beat Minnesota in the other regional semifinal.

LSU (29-6) had rallied from an 11-point deficit to go ahead on two free throws by Mikaylah Williams with 9.2 seconds left.

Taina Mair missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5 seconds left. The ball went out of bounds off an LSU player with 2.6 seconds left, setting up the fantastic finish.

Mair and Toby Fournier each scored 22 points to lead Duke. Jackson finished with 19.

Duke took an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before LSU cut it to 84-83 with 19 seconds left. Jackson was fouled and she missed both free throws.

“It’s basketball. I would have loved to made those free throws,” Jackson said. “Focus on the next play.”

The ball went out of bounds and a review gave it to LSU. Johnson drove the lane and missed a shot but Williams got the rebound and was fouled. She made both free throws to give the Tigers the lead briefly before Jackson’s heroics.

“I've been doing this a long time. Lost a national championship with seven-tenths to go. Been in those situations before,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “Heartbreaking for your team and your players and fans. Been around a long time and seen endings like that. Been a part of those endings. Takes a while to get over it.”

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 28 for LSU and Williams added 22. Johnson finished with 13 to end her illustrious college career.

Duke avenged an early season loss to the Tigers in the ACC-SEC challenge. Since that loss, which put the Blue Devils at 3-6, they have won 24 of 26 games. That propelled them to both the ACC regular season and tournament titles.

LSU had been nearly unstoppable on offense, scoring more than 100 points in an NCAA-record 16 games this season. The Tigers' offense was fine, but they couldn’t stop the Blue Devils.

Duke got off to a fast start, hitting 55% of its shots in the first quarter to lead 24-19. The Blue Devils extended the advantage to 47-40 at the half. LSU struggled from the field except for Fulwiley, who had 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Not going anywhere

Mulkey disputed a social media report that said she was retiring after LSU's season ended.

“My phone was blowing up with the same question,” said Mulkey, who wore a purple sequined suit. “I’m not retiring. Do I look that bad? I don’t know where that came from. I’m only 63 and I’m healthy and have a few stints in my heart. My doctor says I’m good to go.”

Mulkey said she plans on being at LSU until she's fired.

“I'm not retiring," she said. "I plan on hiring two coaches quickly, get in the portal and get two or three more players. Take a little time off, see my grandchildren who flew in and got in late and didn’t see the game. I get to visit with them tonight.”

Up next

Duke will face UCLA in the Elite Eight in a rematch of a game from November that the Bruins won easily.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness