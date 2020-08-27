A's not playing finale at Texas to support racial justice

Texas manager Chris Woodward said there were some individual conversations with his players before Wednesday's game and they were OK playing. He said then that the Rangers were going to “fully support” any of their players who decided not to play, and the same for the A's if they decided not to play.

The three games postponed Wednesday — the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco — were being made up as part of doubleheaders Thursday.

Those baseball postponements came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed, and games scheduled Thursday also weren't played.

MLS and WNBA games were also postponed.

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

