A's, Astros walk off field in protest, game postponed

There have been 11 big league games postponed this week as clubs joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in calling off games while protesting social injustice.

Major League Baseball let teams decide whether to play or not.

No makeup date immediately was announced for the A’s-Astros game.

Astros manager Dusty Baker and Athletics manager Bob Melvin met with the umpires at home plate several minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 8:10 p.m.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt appeared to be going through his pregame routine, ramping up to pitching in the visitor’s bullpen but abruptly stopped warming up about 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. walked to the right field bullpen with an orange glove and ball, but only sat on a bench and never warmed up before heading back to the dugout shortly after the national anthem.

On Thursday, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins took a similar action before their game at Citi Field.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. leaves the mound before both the Astros and Oakland Athletics walked off the field to protest racial injustice before their baseball game Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

