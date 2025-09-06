Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova for her 2nd consecutive US Open title and 4th at a major

Sabalenka twice led by a break in the second set, and served for the win at 5-4. But at 30-all, so close to the trophy, she had a chance to hit an overhead and get to match point. Instead, while backpedaling, Sabalenka put the ball into the net, giving Anisimova a break chance.

After that excruciating miss, Sabalenka dropped her racket on the blue court and smiled a rueful smile. A moment later, Anisimova — a 24-year-old American — converted the break to get to 5-all and shook her left fist while 24,000 or so of her closest friends in Arthur Ashe Stadium rose to applaud and shout.

Ah, but 15 minutes after the flub, Sabalenka was kneeling on the court and covering her face with both hands, coming through on her third match point.

