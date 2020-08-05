Arsenal to cut 55 jobs due to financial damage from pandemic

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League, which shut down from March until June due to the pandemic.

But Mikel Arteta’s side qualified for the Europa League by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

While that will improve Arsenal’s financial footing, it has not proven enough to prevent the redundancies and the club have already restructured their stadium loan this summer.

“We do not make these proposals lightly and have looked at every aspect of the club and our expenditure before reaching this point. We are now entering the required 30-day consultation period on these proposals,” the statement said. “We know this is upsetting and difficult for our dedicated staff and our focus is on managing this as sensitively as possible.

“These proposed changes are ultimately about ensuring we take this great football club forward, creating the right organization for a post-Covid world, and ensuring we have the resources to return to competing effectively at the top of the game here and in Europe.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports