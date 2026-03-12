Armed man rammed vehicle into Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot by security, AP source says

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack. The person cautioned that the investigation is still in the early stages

The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed during an earlier news conference that security at the synagogue had engaged in gunfire with at least one person, and that no one was in custody.

WDIV-TV reported that a truck had crashed into the synagogue. Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue’s roof. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents were on scene of an “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation” at the synagogue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement saying she was tracking developments.

“This is heartbreaking,” the governor said. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

___

Durkin Richer reported from Washington, D.C.