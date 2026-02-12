Arizona GOP candidate drops out of primary, narrowing field to two

In a statement, Taylor Robson said the decision was not easy. She said a divisive Republican primary “drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks.” The stakes are high for the 2026 midterms, she said, and she does not want to contribute to the party's fractures.

Taylor Robson said she is willing to help Republicans win in 2026.

“While I am stepping back from this race, I am not stepping back from the fight for Arizona’s future,” she said.

In a post on X, Biggs thanked Taylor Robson for a “well-run” campaign. He said her experience as a businesswoman brought valuable perspective to the race. Schweikert said Taylor Robson cares deeply about Arizona and the Republican Party.

Taylor Robson sought the governor's job in 2022 but narrowly lost the GOP primary that year to Kari Lake — who went on to lose the general election to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In reaction to Taylor Robson's announcement, Hobbs' reelection campaign said Taylor Robson saw the writing on the wall in what had become a “chaotic” Republican primary contest.

Taylor Robson generally had been the pick of business-aligned conservatives, though she leaned hard on Trump’s backing this go-around. A #MAGA sits in her X profile and among the top issues cited in her “Arizona First” agenda were ending “woke indoctrination” in schools and keeping the border secure.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey, who backed Taylor Robson in her 2022 bid, called her a “formidable” candidate.

“She has been a model citizen and I'm certain she can utilize her gifts to continue to benefit the state into the future in many ways,” he said in a text message.